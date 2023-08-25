A residential development with 31 single family homes may be coming to Loris. But first, the developer wants his tract of land to become part of Loris' city limits.

That’s fine with the Loris Planning Commission, which voted 5-0 on Thursday, Aug. 24, to recommend that the city council annex the 16.42 acres of unincorporated land into the city.

The decision came after the developer agreed to modify the request for R-2 zoning to R-1.7. Both are medium density residential designations, but R-2 allows for duplexes and mobile home parks, as well as smaller lots, while R-1.7 does not. The maximum building height in R-1.7 is also lower — 35 feet compared to 40 feet for R-2.

A trio of residents with properties abutting the proposed community—essentially an island of county-controlled land at the northeast corner of Main Street and North Cox Road—expressed identical concerns.

Ed Hullings, Marvin Huber and Lorene Wright shared concerns about tree removal on the wooded parcel, and maintaining a buffer between their properties and the non-gated development. They also worried that wetlands on the property will be impacted, and called for an R-1.4 zoning designation, which would require bigger lots and thus reduce the number of new homes.

Hullings said that much of the property is designated as wetlands, and that he had been assured when he purchased his home that the adjacent tract could not be developed.

“There is flooding back there all the time," he said.

The developer is Neil Johnson of MIG Properties and its construction arm, Heritage Construction, both of Myrtle Beach. He assured the trio that buffers of trees would remain in place. And Jamie Steele, the project engineer from Diamond Shores of Conway, said that wetlands can’t be disturbed.

“We want to be good neighbors,” Johnson said.

The developer also quickly agreed to amend the annexation request to R-1.7 “on the fly.” It would have no adverse impact on his plan for 31 new homes.