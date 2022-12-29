Water meters, a police vehicle and property are several items Loris City Council approved to purchase with its American Rescue Plan Act funds it received.

The city will receive $1,374,547.18 in total in funds from the federal government and has approved to allocate $626,220 of the funds for projects and government needs. (City officials expect the second installment in the fall.)

Loris received the first installment in September 2021 of $687,273.59. However, officials had not made any decisions on how those funds would be spent until this year.

City council voted unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday night on how to use the upcoming expenditures.

Here is a breakdown of the way city officials intend to spend the money:

Stormwater and recreation complex: The city is using $150,000 in ARP funds to pay for the 38-acre property it purchased off Heritage Road to expand its recreational facilities. Mayor Todd Harrelson has said he hopes the city will break ground on the property, which could feature a new gym and outdoor recreational spaces, in 2023.

Horry County ARPA grant: The city received $103,795 from Horry County’s ARP fund and city officials plan to spend this on changing out all lead or copper from city waterlines. Lead and copper lines would likely be changed to composite, city officials said.

Police vehicle: $36,000

Water meters: $90,925.92

Water pit: $45,000

Heavy equipment leases: $140,500

Employee premium pay: $60,000

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said the expenses are expected to be spent this fiscal year and the city will be discussing next year how the remainder of the funds will be used.

“We’re going to make plans soon for allocating the rest of that money,” he said.