The City of Loris will begin seeking a consulting firm this month to conduct a study on its downtown and surrounding areas for the purposes of creating a master plan.

Having a plan will be something city officials can show to future investors and ideally help them want to build businesses or more into the city, said Clay Young, interim city administrator.

“I’m excited,” Young said. “I think it’ll be a good thing for the project.”

The firm would analyze the city and determine where the city can be successful, Young said.

The downtown plan will “create a collaborative approach” to economic development in the city using the public’s engagement, identification of redevelopment opportunities, promotional opportunities for the city, possible design features to enhance the downtown’s sense of place and ways to preserve the Loris’s “distinctive advantages.”

“The goal is to come away with something that is positive and that the community can be involved in,” Young said.

It will also incorporate the corridors around downtown, Young added.

The city is looking to have a plan that includes “summaries of analysis and public input and detailed recommendations and implementation strategies to address the project scope and goal: economic development throughout the City and the revitalization of the historic downtown,” according to the RFP. It will be a similar process to what other municipalities in South Carolina do, including the City of Conway, and will involve soliciting the public's input.

City council on Monday night voted to move forward with the bidding process to hire a firm. This week, the city plans to open up a request for proposals, which will remain open through Dec. 12. From there the proposals will go through the city’s planning and economic committee and to council in January.

Council will make the final decision on hiring a firm to conduct the study.