The Loris Middle School archery team is once again headed to compete in a national tournament in Kentucky next month.

After winning state for the middle school division, the Loris Lions team of 23 will compete in the U.S. Eastern National Tournament in Louisville on May 12.

“I just want to get them there and exposed to other archers from other states, let them see the big picture,” said archery coach Darrell Graham.

The three-day tournament that brings thousands of archers from across the country is May 12-14, though the Loris Lions will only compete on May 12.

Graham said the team will take part in the bullseye and 3D target events.

The bullseye event is a traditional archery competition with a target, while the 3D event involves archers attempting to shoot hard rubber targets that are shaped like animals including a turkey, coyote, bear, ram, deer and elk.

This is the eighth year LMS has had an archery team and the fourth time the school will go to nationals, though the school has never won a national title.

Graham said it’s a big year for the eighth graders on the team who have been unable to compete the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they made it to regionals as sixth graders, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

As for the current sixth grade archers, Graham said he’s proud that many of them have improved their skills since the beginning of the school year.

“It’s the first time they’ve ever been exposed to archery,” he said.

He said he’s looking forward to the experience the team will get by traveling to Kentucky, as well as going to the zoo and a baseball game.

The Lions are raising money for the trip, which costs about $900 per archer. Anyone interested in donating can drop off donations at the school to Coach Darrell Graham.