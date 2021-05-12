The city of Loris is honoring fallen soldiers this Memorial Day with a parade, featuring live music and an honor ceremony, and a poppy garden memorial downtown.
"A lot of people don’t exactly know what the true meaning of Memorial Day is," said Shana Mincey with Loris Police Department. "They think it’s just the kickoff of summer."
Mincey is working along with the Loris Chamber of Commerce to honor veterans for Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony May 29, and she hopes the tradition will become an annual event.
"I wanted to do something to honor them in the community," she said, adding veterans should be praised and celebrated.
The city has set up a poppy garden for the month with a banner listing more than 200 Horry County soldiers who died while serving their country. The garden features about 212 handmade poppy flowers.
The Memorial Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Casey Street and Liberty Street, and a ceremony will follow. Mincey said the city is planning to have live music and a picnic.
Golf cart and side-by-side drivers as well as bicyclists may sign up by May 26 to be in the parade. Drivers can sign up here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.