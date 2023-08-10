An Horry County jury Wednesday convicted a Loris man of killing one person, and raping and kidnapping another at gunpoint, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Antonio Long, 47, of Loris, was sentenced to 90 years in prison — 30 years on each of three charges to be served consecutively — by Judge Maite Murphy of the South Carolina Fifteenth Judicial Court.
On the evening of Dec. 24, 2020, and into the following morning of Dec. 25, Walter inappropriately touched the 17-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend, according to the release.
The teen told her brother, Kevonta Hills, who confronted Long, the solicitor's office said. A struggle ensued, and Long shot Hill and the teen’s mother, Marlene Haywood, killing them.
Long then raped the teen at gunpoint and took her from the home before eventually setting her free in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the release states.
Long was charged with two counts of murder and one count each of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for Hill’s death, but acquitted for the death of Haywood.
“This is one of the most horrific cases I have seen in my 30-year career,” said Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter. “The defendant destroyed a family and forever scarred the 17-year-old victim at what should be the most joyous time of the year."
