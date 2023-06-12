A 28-year-old was sentenced to prison Monday in connection with a manslaughter charge from a deadly shooting in 2021 and a separate assault charge, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Stephon Johnson of Loris pleaded guilty to manslaughter and an unrelated assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature charge before his trial was set to start for the assault charge.

Because a plea was negotiated, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Johnson on the manslaughter charge to 25 years in prison suspended to 12 years in prison and five years of probation once he is released, the solicitor's office said.

Johnson was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for the assault charge.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The manslaughter charge stems from a deadly shooting in May 2021 near Cox Road and Cannon Street in Loris. Shaquan Cox, 20, died in the shooting.