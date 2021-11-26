A 74-year-old pedestrian died after a Conway area collision Tuesday night, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Ralph Harris of Loris died from traumatic injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Rush Road in the Conway area, Willard said in a release Friday.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a collision between a van and a pedestrian happened on Rush Road near the Long Avenue Extension intersection, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The pedestrian, later identified as Harris, sustained fatal injuries. Willard said Harris was taken to Conway Medical Center where he died just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.