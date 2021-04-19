A Loris man has died due to "complications of injuries" he suffered in a fire that broke out in early April, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Thomas Grissett, 82, died at a burn center in Augusta on Saturday, McSpadden said.

The fire happened on April 4 when a shed caught fire on Zeek Road in Loris. Horry County Fire Rescue crews, along with the Loris Fire Department, were dispatched to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. for a structure fire.

According to an incident report, the fire happened in a 10 foot x 15 foot shed that was being used for residential living. The report said that the cause of the ignition was unintentional and that the factors contributing to ignition was an "electrical failure/malfunction."