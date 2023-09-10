A Loris man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon, the Horry County Coroner's Office said.
Matthew Mandosa, 40, died around 3:15 p.m. after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a vehicle on Mulligan Street in Loris, the coroner's office reports.
He died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
