Vehicles owned by the city of Loris could soon include GPS systems to track each one’s whereabouts.

Loris City Council was recently quoted the amount to purchase the software for the system, as well as the monthly fee for about 10 city vehicles. These vehicles include mostly public works and other non-police vehicles as police and fire vehicles already have GPS systems.

A one-time fee would be up to $1,200 to purchase the software and rights for the system and, after that, would cost the city about $20 to $30 per vehicle per month.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said the GPS system will not only help track if an employee is doing proper rounds, but also for a number of other reasons.

“From a safety standpoint, it can help you a lot,” he said, adding if an employee was hurt, the tracking system could help the employee be found.

“It’s basically to help us keep up with the vehicles,” he said. “If we had one stolen for instance, we’d be able to find it.”

Council could see the item appear on a future meeting agenda for a vote to purchase the system and monthly subscriptions.