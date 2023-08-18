The city of Loris is seeking $34,000 in state Parks and Recreation Development funding, with potential improvements planned for the ballfields at Heritage Park.

If received, Loris Recreation Director Tim Zeltwanger said he would like to see the money go toward improving the experience for players and fans at the ballfields, used for local leagues and visiting tournaments. Zeltwanger shared his thoughts at a recreation committee on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Zeltwanger said the money could be used to mount cooling fans in dugouts to keep players fresh on hot summer days and rehab the dugout roofs. The batting cage would be in line for a roof or cover, as well as lighting. And, in a more-modern twist, video cameras would be placed at three fields to stream live video around the clock, including games.

“The cameras, they would stream all the time, so they would benefit locals as well as tournament visitors,” Zeltwanger said.

Zeltwanger said he expects the camera system to cost about $10,000 based on a prior quote he received from Horry Telephone Cooperative when he first contemplated cameras. He said he will seek updated cost information.

First, the grant request must receive the blessing of the Horry County Legislative Delegation, composed of the county’s 16 elected state lawmakers. A majority of the delegation must endorse the project for it to be funded through the state Parks and Recreation Development fund. The delegation has about $136,000 to distribute in the county for the 2024 grant cycle. Zeltwanger said the grants must be used for planning, development or renovation of parks, and can't include purchases of equipment like much-needed helmets for the city’s youth football program.

The county has received PARD funding annually in recent years. If the grant gets the nod, and the Loris City Council signs off, the project will reflect a shift in focus from Watson Park back to Heritage Park.

A pair of PARD grants have been pumped into Watson Park in the past three years, including $34,000 this year to renovate the inside of the kitchen and multi-purpose room. The work is currently underway. Grant money was used previously to replace the roof on the facility.