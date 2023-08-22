The old Loris High School has seen better days. It’s an abandoned, crumbling complex hard off U.S. 701 near the city center on a brush- and weed-infested tract of land.
Now, thanks to the negotiated settlement of a lawsuit the city filed in 2020 against the private owner of the old school and now his heirs, the school property may see better days again.
The settlement requires the city to pay $1.5 million to the estate of absentee landowner Nathan “Buddy” Hardwick of Georgia. The city had sued to force Hardwick to clean up the property and tear the structures down, or otherwise comply with city codes.
In exchange for the money, the city will receive the 17-acre tract of land where the old high school is located, enabling it to immediately secure and beautify the property.
The abandoned property has been unsecured for years, endangering children, teens and others who could gain access.
While unaware of any serious crimes that occurred at the site, Harrelson said “there's been a lot of vandalism. We need to get it buttoned up.”
And boarded up. Windows and doors will be boarded over. Fencing may be employed.
And cleaned up. Brush and weeds surround the building where grass once grew.
“We were already over there brush-hogging in front of the (high school) building today,” Harrelson said, explaining the city will clean-up the property, which has become an eyesore.
Another priority would be using a portion of the property to build a stormwater retention pond to help deal with persistent flooding on Forest Drive.
And several outbuildings on the property could be rehabbed and reused if desired, the mayor said. But the old high school, where a bad roof left unrepaired has caused extensive interior damage, is surely lost.
“It’s way beyond repair,” Harrelson said.
Hardwick acquired the property in a trade with the Horry County School District for land along Highway 9 Business, where the new Loris Elementary School was constructed. The Class of 1988 was the last to graduate from the old high school. It was rehabbed and reopened as a temporary home for grade school students in the early 1990s while the new elementary was being built. The last bell rang about 1996.
The settlement was approved in a 5-2 vote with limited public discussion Monday night.
Council members Michael Suggs and Carroll Padgett were opposed to the agreement.
“There’s a lot of moving parts to it,” Suggs said. “I’m not sure how we’re going to make it work."
Council members Lewis Hardee, Andrea Coleman, Jan Vescovi and Joan Gause joined Harrelson to approve the agreement. The decision followed an hour-long executive session with City Attorney Kenneth Moss, at which contractual and personnel matters were also discussed.
The city will tap a $1 million appropriation put in the state budget by state legislators from the area specifically to deal with the old school. It will be supplemented by $300,000 to $400,000 in federal American Recovery Act funding, putting the city within reach of consummating the settlement. The Hardwick estate agreed to carry the balance in the interim, giving the city time to scrape together the remainder.
“Very little of (local) taxpayers’ money will be involved,” Moss, speaking after the meeting, said of the agreement he helped negotiate. “Most of the money has already been appropriated.”
Moss said it was a complicated case with multiple deeds and leases that bogged down during the pandemic. “The court kind of shut down,” he explained.
Harrelson said his emotions are “bittersweet” because the high school will likely be torn down.
“I went to school there and my mother went to school there and my grandmother,” he said. “But seeing it sitting there in that condition makes my heart ache."
And the city acquiring the land can also be viewed as an opportunity. The tract could be subdivided, sold and developed; or be retained for some other use by the city.
