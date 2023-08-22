The old Loris High School has seen better days. It’s an abandoned, crumbling complex hard off U.S. 701 near the city center on a brush- and weed-infested tract of land.

Now, thanks to the negotiated settlement of a lawsuit the city filed in 2020 against the private owner of the old school and now his heirs, the school property may see better days again.

The settlement requires the city to pay $1.5 million to the estate of absentee landowner Nathan “Buddy” Hardwick of Georgia. The city had sued to force Hardwick to clean up the property and tear the structures down, or otherwise comply with city codes.

In exchange for the money, the city will receive the 17-acre tract of land where the old high school is located, enabling it to immediately secure and beautify the property.

The abandoned property has been unsecured for years, endangering children, teens and others who could gain access.

While unaware of any serious crimes that occurred at the site, Harrelson said “there's been a lot of vandalism. We need to get it buttoned up.”

And boarded up. Windows and doors will be boarded over. Fencing may be employed.

And cleaned up. Brush and weeds surround the building where grass once grew.

“We were already over there brush-hogging in front of the (high school) building today,” Harrelson said, explaining the city will clean-up the property, which has become an eyesore.

Another priority would be using a portion of the property to build a stormwater retention pond to help deal with persistent flooding on Forest Drive.

And several outbuildings on the property could be rehabbed and reused if desired, the mayor said. But the old high school, where a bad roof left unrepaired has caused extensive interior damage, is surely lost.

“It’s way beyond repair,” Harrelson said.

Hardwick acquired the property in a trade with the Horry County School District for land along Highway 9 Business, where the new Loris Elementary School was constructed. The Class of 1988 was the last to graduate from the old high school. It was rehabbed and reopened as a temporary home for grade school students in the early 1990s while the new elementary was being built. The last bell rang about 1996.