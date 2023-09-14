Loris City Council on Monday voted in favor of annexing two separate tracts of land into city limits for residential developments.
The council voted unanimously to annex a 98.85-acre tract of unincorporated land into the city for Heritage Lakes Holding Ventures LLC of North Myrtle Beach.
The land, located in the vicinity of SC 66 and Loris Lions Road south of Loris High School, will be zoned R-1.7. The designation requires a minimum lot size of 6,000 square feet with at least a 60-foot width, and allows for about seven single-family homes per acre.
The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance to annex 16.42 acres of land of land at the northeast corner of Main Street and North Cox Road and zone it R-1.7. The tract, basically an island of unincorporated land surrounded by the city, would be developed with 31 new homes. Two readings are required for the ordinance to be enacted.
City planners recommended approval on Aug. 24 after the developer agreed to change his zoning request from R-2, which would have allowed for duplexes and mobile homes as well as smaller lots, to R-1.7.
A proposal to install a mini storage facility in Loris will be referred back to the Loris Planning Commission to determine if the required zoning change would constitute spot zoning.
Longs-based Vern’s Investments submitted the request to allow the installation of a 100-unit storage facility on 2.58 acres along Loris Lions Road, and the planning commission recommended at its Aug. 24 meeting that it be approved by the city council.
But Loris City Council on Monday, Sept. 11, put the brakes on the proposal to change the zoning designation from Mixed Use to General Business.
Council also quizzed the applicant, James Livingston, about the impact on local roads if the storage units are installed.
“There [wouldn’t be] much traffic," Livingston told the council, noting renters rarely access storage units. He estimated that “two-to-three” vehicles might visit the facility per day.
Council will also step up efforts to fill vacancies on the Loris Board of Zoning Appeals, a five-member that panel lacks a quorum after the resignation of member Jerry Dalton due to health issues.
There are currently three vacancies on the five-member board. Residents can contact city hall if they're interested in filling a seat, which requires some training.
The board meets as necessary, and currently has no pending appeals requests.
