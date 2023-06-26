The city of Loris is considering an ordinance that would require the approval of a permit to throw a festival.

There are a few festivals throughout the year in Loris with the Loris Bog-Off being the largest and most well-known.

The city’s public safety committee met on June 21 to discuss this possible ordinance.

“We’re not against festivals,” interim city administrator Clay Young said during the meeting. “We just need to know what the festival is and what it’s going to entail and what staff we need to gear up.”

Young also said that requiring a permit not only lets the city prepare with an adequate number of law enforcement officers, but that it also allows the city to prepare in other public works areas such as with street cleanup and electricity.

“It’s not just a police thing,” Young said. “It’s city-wide.”

The committee discussed possible permit fees, but did not land on a plan for how permit fees would be assessed. It is possible that fees could be waived for a nonprofit organization seeking to throw a festival in Loris, but nothing has been decided.

A draft of the possible ordinance would have to go before city council and pass two readings to be approved.

The Loris Bog-Off Festival is scheduled for October 21, so whether a permit will be required by that time is unclear.

In other business

The public safety committee also discussed the police department's budget, particularly as it relates to vehicles.

The department is not looking to add more vehicles to its fleet, only replace ones that are costing the city money in repairs, Lt. Larry Williams said.

There are five vehicles that are consistently needing repairs, which costed the city around $40,000 to upkeep over the past fiscal year.

According to documents provided by the city, the police department’s total budget could see about a $155,000 increase from last year, bringing it up to a $1,374,795 budget.