For the second time, Loris leaders on Monday did not take a vote on whether the city will continue to manage its own elections or if those duties will be handed to Horry County.
The item in question appeared on the city’s agenda again and failed due to no city council member making a motion. Last month, it was up for a first reading, but city council decided to table it after some council members said the drafted ordinance was too similar to Surfside Beach’s ordinance and some residents voiced opinions against the change. Councilors wanted the city attorney to make changes to the draft.
City attorney Kenneth Moss said he didn’t update the ordinance between last month’s meeting and Monday because council gave him no feedback.
“With all due respect, this is two weeks I’ve sent it and I haven’t gotten any comments back,” he said. “That’s all I’m asking for, is direction.”
Several council members said they are still against allowing Horry County Voters Registration and Elections to manage the city’s election process. City administrator Clay Young said it would cost Loris between $4,000 and $5,000 for the county to take over the elections. Right now, it costs the city $1,500.
Monday’s discussion hinted at possibly passing a first reading, then making changes before the second reading – which was not a favorable route among some council members. In order for the ordinance to pass, it would require two favorable readings from council.
Councilman Lewis Hardee said he did not want to vote on the ordinance as presented, then have the city attorney make changes between first and second readings. However, he said if the ordinance needed to be updated to be in compliance with state law, he said those changes should happen.
Councilman Carroll Padgett agreed.
“I’m not in favor of giving the elections to the county under any circumstances,” Padgett said.
Moss said he doesn’t have a stake in it either way.
“It’s what y’all decide,” he said to council Monday.
Talk has swirled among residents that the city has an issue having enough poll workers, but Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said that’s not the case. The problem, he said, is the vacancy on the city’s election commission.
City officials said Horry County would allow the city to use its own poll workers.
The item about elections could appear on the next council agenda.
Other council business
Officials say Loris is starting to have a parking issue, sparking discussion again about the city purchasing or leasing downtown property.
Harrelson also suggested putting a time limit on parking.
“We are concerned about the city parking and we want to be sure there’s enough parking to service all the stores,” he said.
One downtown parcel the city council previously discussed purchasing is still for sale.
Harrelson said it’s the property where city puts its Christmas tree.
“With one stroke of a pen, we wouldn’t have a place to put our Christmas tree,” he said.
Councilwoman Jan Vescovi said she agreed there is a parking issue, and she would support the city purchasing land if it has the funds.
But other council members said the price is too high.
Councilwoman Andrea Coleman said the city should make an offer, adding the worst that could happen is the owner makes a counter offer.
No decision was made about how the city will move forward.
