Bringing a fresh set of eyes, Loris’s interim administrator Clay Young has spent the last two weeks analyzing the needs of the city and areas where it can improve.

The areas Young would like to prioritize include applying for grants for the water and sewer department, working to build a new recreational complex, completing past-due audits and working on planned growth.

“I’m excited,” Young said. “I think that Loris has got a lot of opportunities for growth and planned development. It appears that I’m going to work closely with the local businesses to get their input to see what we can do from a city standpoint.”

City staff is already beginning budget talks for the upcoming fiscal year. Young said he will soon meet with the various departments for their input, along with city committees and council.

Part of this discussion, he said, will include creating a financial procedure policy, which will help restructure the city’s spending procedures and how the city operates from a financial standpoint.

Many of the projects Young said he hopes the city will pursue can possibly be funded by American Rescue Plan money, which the city has yet to use.

Loris received about $687,000 last fall, and has to either spend or commit the funds to projects before Dec. 31, 2024.

The city expects to receive another round of funds again (the same amount as last year) in May or June, Young said.

During the budget cycle, the city will further identify ways to spend the money, Young said, adding he would also like to see the funds go toward infrastructure and any drainage issues, police and fire rescue-type equipment, stormwater issues and public safety issues related to the pandemic.

As city staff identifies potential projects the ARP money can fund, Young said he plans to bring those projects to council for votes. He added he would like to use some of the funds to match grants the city intends to apply for.

Young, a native of Chester, previously worked as administrator for two South Carolina counties — he served as administrator of Kershaw County from 2008 to 2011 and Dillion County from 2011 to 2016 — and has worked with the cities of Chester and Hanahan. He returned to Dillon County a few years ago and recently retired from the county.