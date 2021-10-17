As the smell of chicken bog filled the air in the early morning hours, thousands of people flocked to downtown Loris for the 42nd annual Bog-Off Festival Saturday.

While parents sipped sweet tea and chowed down on freshly made chicken bog, corn dogs, barbecue and whatever else filled their plates, kids bounced around inside inflatables, fed goats at the petting zoo or got their face painted.

“It was perfect,” Mayor Todd Harrelson said. “Perfect weather. The perfect storm I guess you could say for the weather and all the weather coming together and everybody wanting to get out and do something for a change.”

With the festival returning to normal protocols after COVID-19 forced a smaller-sized festival the year prior, the streets of downtown Loris were filled with people, classic cars, food trucks and vendors selling anything from holiday themed reefs to, of course, chicken bog.

Bog-off goers also made their way in and out of stores and restaurants that were open on the streets lined with vendors. Ritchie’s Eatery was one of those restaurants, located on Main Street near Railroad Avenue. Owner Richard Ward opened up the restaurant Saturday as a test run ahead of their grand opening later this week.

“I’m either really brave or really stupid, one of the two,” Ward said.

Richie’s Eatery had a limited menu at the festival, complete with chicken bog, shrimp n’ grits and loaded country potatoes, which are filled with a little bit of bacon, ranch and cheese.

“It was just a little taste of what we were getting ready to serve,” Ward said.

Richie’s Eatery is just one of the several places that are either opening or have already opened in recent weeks, making for an exciting time in Loris.

“We got a lot of things happening in Loris right now,” Ward said. “We’ve got new stores coming. We got a lot of updating, upgrading, a lot of different merchants are working on their buildings. I think with what we’re getting ready to do now, over the next year, we’re going to see a lot more shopping in Loris.”