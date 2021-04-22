Remaining hot spots are being monitored from a fire that caused evacuations at 10 homes Wednesday evening in the Loris area, Horry County Fire Rescue said Thursday.

About 100 acres were involved in the fire and two structures were damaged near Flag Patch Road, officials said. The fire traveled about two miles and went across Highway 9 Business.

HCFR spokesman Tony Casey confirmed that at least one of the structures damaged was a store.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, both unincorporated Horry County and the city of Conway issued a burn ban due to strong wind gusts in the forecast. The area is still under the burn ban.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission and HCFR remain on scene to monitor the aftermath. No injuries are reported in connection to the fire. Occupants who were asked to evacuate have been able to return to their homes.