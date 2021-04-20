The city of Loris Fire Department was awarded a $31,000 grant that will be used to purchase life-saving fire gear, the city announced Tuesday.

The Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment grant awarded to the city will allow the fire department to purchase 10 sets of interior structure fire rated jackets and pants, said city clerk Keith Massey. The city applied for the grant in November.

"This type of grant funding is truly helpful for a small municipality like ours because it helps to reduce the amount of expenditures within our public safety budget," Massey said. "We strive to keep our firefighters and police safe by continually updating their equipment to enable them to continue their life-saving duties."

Massey said the gear has standards that have to be met per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"These are really expensive, which is the bulk of the cost to safely outfit a certified firefighter," he said.

The grant, through the South Carolina Fire Marshal Office, is a 100% non-match grant, which means the city will not bare any cost when purchasing the equipment, Massey said.