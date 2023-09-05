Loris survived the remnants of Hurricane Idalia largely intact last week, Mayor Todd Harrelson said.
He reported flooding along Forest Drive and Maple Street, but noted other flood-prone areas, like Fox Bay, did not flood. Minor flooding also impacted several businesses along Highway 701.
Harrelson, who was with the city public works director monitoring storm impacts all night last Wednesday, said “it wasn’t as bad as it’s been in the past."
But residents Randy and April Jordan experienced otherwise. The couple, who live along flood-prone Forest Drive, say they lost a dog, furniture and appliances in the deluge.
The storm dumped 8.5 inches of rain on the city, including 7.42 inches in a 24-hour period, according to the National Weather Service. It was more than most of Horry County received.
April Jordan, 41, a Conway native, said she has never seen water rise so fast. She said there was barely a puddle in the back yard, which sits about four feet below the house, when she left for a cleaning job Wednesday afternoon. But it was filling up fast when she returned.
Water backing up from the ditch swiftly filled the back yard, including a storage building where the couple had temporarily stashed their furniture while flooring was replaced. It crept into the garage, claiming a washer, drier and refrigerator. And it drowned the couple’s German shepherd, Sheba, who could not escape the fenced and gated yard.
Randy Jordan said they found the dog “trapped in the corner of the fence in the back yard. She was trying to get out, I guess, but the water was too strong.”
April Jordan said the family also lost some caged rabbits. She was able to save two other dogs.
Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said city workers were focused on ditches in the days preceding the storm, in addition to regular ditch maintenance. The city’s ditches, he said, including the one that runs behind the Jordan’s single-story house on Forest Drive, were clean.
The water, however, backed up where the ditch paralleling Forest Drive runs through culverts beneath state roads, including Milligan Street and Rogers Road. Picture a funnel where there’s more flowing in than can flow out.
Harrelson said he will be in touch with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to see what can be done to alleviate the problem. “We need some help from the DOT,” he said.
A long-range solution could be the construction of a stormwater retention pond on a portion of the old high school property off Highway 701, which was recently obtained by the city as a part of a lawsuit settlement with the owner. The city is also awaiting word on a $3 million stormwater drainage grant from the South Carolina Office of Resilience, after applying in May.
Many of the city’s ditches were dredged recently in locations where the city was able to get permission from landowners, Harrelson said, but Forest Drive was not one of those places.
