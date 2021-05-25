An effort to grow the city of Loris — both its population and geographically — could have a direct impact on revenue coming into the city.

Over the last two months, the city has been engaging area property owners about their land being annexed into the city limits. City officials have had some success. The owners of more than one dozen parcels, mostly just north of the city, have shown interest.

“We want to make the city bigger. These folks [living in unincorporated areas] have lived here for years, they are already going to our high school,” said Keith Massey, Loris city clerk. “We want to work with people. We want to grow our city.”

Municipalities across South Carolina sometimes encourage neighboring property owners to embrace annexation.

“It’s not unusual for a city or town to pursue annexation,” said Scott Slatton, director of advocacy and communications with the South Carolina Municipal Association. “The reasons of course are to expand a tax base, maybe they are trying to, you know, make their service delivery more efficient. Mostly it’s an attempt to increase population and increase the tax base.”

Slatton said opponents of annexation would say being part of a municipality means higher taxes and fees.

“What they overlook is the benefits those residents are gaining,” he said.

Residents of municipalities are likely to receive better representation from a city or town council member, Slatton said, rather than a county council member who has many more constituents. Residents also receive zoning and land use protections when living in incorporated areas.

Massey agrees a “common consensus” of residents who live in unincorporated areas just outside of city limits do not want to pay city taxes, though some residents in the unincorporated areas use city water services. The water rate is higher for those not living in city limits.

In fact, to apply for the city’s utility services, in-city residents pay a total of $4,000 for water and sewer connection fees and impact fees, while out-of-city residents pay $8,200. This application is for both new homes being built and existing homes.

How the annexation process works

State law requires properties to be contiguous, or adjacent to a property that is within city limits.

In the last two months, there have been declarations of covenant to annex signed for 13 parcels to be annexed into the city.

Another property owner in south Loris has shown interest in annexing two parcels, though it has not been finalized, according to the city.

These particular parcels are not contiguous and therefore have to go through the pre-annexation process. Once the properties become contiguous, each will be annexed into the city.

Among these properties are Fox Bay Estates, which includes 10 parcels for 10 planned homes on Fox Bay Road, and three lots on Allen Street.

Properties that are contiguous have to file a petition, which has to ultimately be passed by city council before being annexed.

The city currently has one petition, filed by Ashwood Holdings LLC, for a 1.74-acre parcel on Perrin Drive to be annexed. Ashwood Holdings intends to build about five homes on the parcel, and the petition is contingent on the property being zoned residential. The property is adjacent to two properties that are already within city limits — one of those properties zoned residential, the other zoned forest-agricultural.