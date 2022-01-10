Loris City Council named an interim city administrator Monday night after being without any type full-time or interim administrator for more than a year.

In a three-minute special meeting, council voted unanimously Monday night to name William Clay Young as interim administrator.

Young previously worked as administrator for two South Carolina counties — he served as administrator of Kershaw County from 2008 to 2011 and Dillion County from 2011 to 2016, according to his LinkedIn page. After briefly serving as an adjunct faculty member at Limestone College and with Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments, he returned to work with Dillon County in 2019 as administrator and economic development director.

Young will begin with the city of Loris immediately.

Loris City Attorney Kenneth Moss said Young was referred to the city by Rep. William Bailey and council later met with Young during executive session last month. Young is retiring from full-time employment and lives in Little River, Moss said.

According to the interim city administrator contract, Young will be paid $49 per hour for 28 hours per week. He is not eligible retirement, health and medical insurance benefits because he has retired from a public job, Moss said.

Loris has not had a full-time administrator for more than two years, though there have been two people to serve as interim since former administrator Damon Kempski resigned in July 2019. Dennis Drozdak served as interim administrator until he left the position June 30, 2020.

Brandon Harrelson, Loris’s last interim administrator, left the job in September 2020 after taking a job with the city of Conway after serving the interim position for about three months. Since Harrelson left, the city has functioned without an interim or permanent administrator.

Mayor Todd Harrelson has stepped up to fill many of the day-to-day duties as the city has been without an administrator.

"I'm excited," Harrelson said. "A lot of the things that I’ve been doing — Keith [Massey, the city’s clerk] and I together — I’ll be able to let Keith and the city administrator do that. I’m just excited to be able to move on [with only mayoral duties] and have a man with the knowledge [Young] has come to the city. I feel we are blessed to have him coming. He has a wealth of knowledge and contacts throughout the state. I don’t want to be without a city administrator anymore."