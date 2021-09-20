Loris City Council voted unanimously to remove the interim title from its clerk and treasurer positions, as well as upgrade its welcome signs and approve an annexation during a special meeting Thursday night.
City clerk Keith Massey and treasurer Jenna Santiago no longer have interim titles ahead of their names.
“I’m excited,” Massey said. “There’s a lot of work to do, and we’ve got to move forward. I think it’s the path in the right direction.”
Santiago also expressed excitement about council’s motion, saying it was a nice surprise.
“It came out of the blue,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting that at all.”
Massey has worked with the city since 2019 and Santiago began with the city in 2016. Both are from the Loris area and have held various positions with the city.
City council also approved a project to replace and update four new welcome signs with new designs, featuring a blue background and white text. At the bottom of the sign will read: “A city without limits.”
Two signs will be replaced and two will be updated, costing the city $4,900.
Council also approved the annexation of a property on Perrin Road. Filed by Ashwood Holdings LLC, the developer plans to build about five homes on the 1.74-acre parcel. The property is adjacent to two properties that are already within city limits — one of those properties zoned residential, the other zoned forest-agricultural.
Councilman Carroll Padgett was absent from the meeting.
