In a special-called meeting Friday night, Loris City Council voted to hire a realtor who could seek an appraisal for property across from city hall that could potentially become a small park.
The property, at 4126 Railroad Ave., is .07 acres at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Walnut Street and is owned by Barbara M. Taylor of Green Sea, according to Horry County online land records. A building that once sat there was previously demolished.
After council discussed the purchase in the open meeting for about 30 minutes, councilman Carroll Padgett made a motion to hire a realtor for an appraisal before the city entered into a contract. Councilwoman Jan Vescovi seconded the motion. Mayor Todd Harrelson was the only member of council to vote against the motion.
Ahead of the vote, some council members expressed concerns about moving quickly to purchase the property at the listed price of $42,500.
“The price is too high. If I was going to buy it for myself, I wouldn’t buy it for that,” said councilman Mike Suggs, adding that council is responsible for taxpayers’ money. “It’s almost like we’re being backed into a corner to do it today or don’t do it.”
Harrelson said the property owner had another offer on the property and she needed to know over the weekend if the city was interested in purchasing it.
“You can’t buy any property beside city hall,” Harrelson said of the limited availability downtown. “It’s the only property beside city hall. You can buy a piece down the street that same side a lot cheaper. In my opinion, it will help city hall, it will help the looks of the city, [and] at the same time, it will help the businesses.”
Vescovi said the property could be used for a park similar to the city of Conway’s Main Street park with a fountain and places for people to sit.
Council discussed using a combination of the $20,000 it received through a civic volunteer award for former Horry County Councilman Paul Prince, American Rescue Plan funds or money from the hospitality fund.
Padgett agreed $42,500 was too much for the property.
“I just personally think that’s too much. If it was $30,000, I’d be more interested,” he said.
Suggs added: “It just all seems coincidental to me. No movement on it whatsoever, and now the city seems interested in it. My guts telling me it’s not the thing to do.”
Vescovi said Friday’s conversation was not the first time the city had discussed the property and that it has come up in conversations during city committee meetings recently.
Councilman Lewis Hardee agreed the listing price was too expensive, though councilwoman Andrea Coleman said she believes property prices will only increase.
“Prices of land are only going up, they aren’t going down,” Coleman said. “With the influx of so many people, a park would be great.”
Though city attorney Kenneth Moss suggested a contract state that the purchase was contingent upon appraisal, council ultimately decided not to enter into a contract at this time and seek an appraisal.
“This is the taxpayers money, and I think we need to be as frugal as we possibly can with their benefit,” Padgett said.
