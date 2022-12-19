The Finklea Community Center in Loris has received multiple blessings this year that will benefit both the center and its visitors.
Between a new basketball court, updates to an afterschool classroom and a new playground, the center is going into 2023 with a breath of fresh air.
“It’s quite the facelift,” said Etta Carter, the volunteer vice chairman who also oversees the center’s afterschool program.
On Friday, the center held a dedication for the new playground, which was gifted by Wellspring Fellowship Church located in Socastee. And it was the first time the children were able to take advantage of the new area.
“They’ve seen it, they just haven't played on it,” Carter said.
Pastor Anthony Green with Wellspring said the church wanted to give something that would last.
“We thought about doing gifts…when we looked at what they were doing and what they didn’t have, the playground made sense,” Green said.
He called the playground – which includes a climbing wall, slides, swings and monkey bars – a gift that keeps on giving.
Finklea Community Center was also a United Way Day of Caring recipient, and received a new basketball court and improvements to the building in October. Many children, adults and families who live in the area have taken advantage of the court, Carter said.
“We have just been blessed by our community,” Carter said.
Heather Downing with United Way said when the organization did a needs assessment in 2021, it was evident there was a gap in services and resources available in rural parts of the county compared to Myrtle Beach and Conway.
"Just because someone lives in a certain area doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have access to the same things as everyone else," Downing said. "Finklea Community Center serves so many in the Loris and surrounding communities, and we were so happy to make this project come to fruition."
Downing added that United Way had big hopes with what it wanted to accomplish.
"The basketball court was the biggest, but we really were unsure where to start with completing a project of that size," she said. "We assembled a committee and quickly saw resources coming together to make not only the basketball court, but many other projects including painting, flooring, light upgrades, and landscaping needs met. We hope that bringing attention to the needs of rural communities will continue to pull resources to provide better access to resources for these areas and the families that deserve equitable services."
