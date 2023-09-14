The Ciy of Loris Code Enforcement Division conducted 32 damage assessments after the remnants of Hurricane Idalia swept through the city, the city council learned Monday, Sept. 11.
In his monthly report, Mayor Todd Harrelson reported that Loris, with some exceptions, was largely spared from heavy flooding from Idalia despite receiving more than seven inches of rain.
While flood water entered “a few homes,” Harrelson said the city weathered the storm “better than we have before” during similar events. He said he worked with Public Works Supervisor Jordan Phillips monitoring flood-prone areas during the late-August storm.
The city has applied for a $3.5 million South Carolina Office of Resilience grant to make stormwater drainage improvements in flood-prone areas of the city, where deluges can overwhelm storm drainage ditches.
Interim City Administrator Clay Young said he had hoped to know if the grant would be funded by now, but the awards have been delayed until May 2024 due to a large number of applicants for the program.
Harrelson also reported that recent grants received by the city for street repaving, and for purchasing and securing the old Loris High School property, can only be used for those specific projects, and can’t be diverted to address storm drainage problems.
The same goes for a $4.6 million project to replace aging sewer lines and manholes in the northwestern segment of the city. The South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program grant can’t be spent on any other use. Hanna Engineering of Myrtle Beach was hired to be the project engineer.
However, the mayor said proposed stormwater retention ponds that could be built on the old high school property, as well as at the recreation center to be built along Heritage Road if grant funding is received, would help to address stormwater drainage problems in some areas.
The council also learned of a new drainage problem on South Bend Street that floods yards even during moderate rain. Phillips said he will work to find a solution.
Phillips noted in his monthly report that the South Carolina Department of Transportation is starting a project to widen and add a turning lane and sidewalk to a 1.1 mile section of Highway 9. The work will also include installing a traffic signal at the intersection where motorists turn to access Loris High School.
In other matters, council voted to spend $24,000 from the city’s hospitality tax receipts to purchase a holiday walk-through archway that will give visitors a backdrop for photos. The money, primarily from restaurant sales, must be spent to promote the downtown and attract visitors.
“Hundreds of people come to Loris” during the Christmas season, Harrelson said. “They like to walk down our sidewalks and listen to the (Christmas) music."
