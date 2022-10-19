Cobi Williams is stepping into the role of president for the Loris Civitan Club this month.
The Loris native is the youngest serving president of the club, which started in 1938.
“I’m excited for it,” said Williams, who joined the club in 2017. “I’m honored that my club elected me to be president-elect and then ultimately president. It’s awesome.”
Williams will serve the club as president through October 2023. He will take over outgoing president David Stoudemire’s position.
Club growth is Williams’s main goal in the upcoming year.
“I want, as we move forward, my generation to understand what the people did before us and what their impact [is] on the community,” 26-year-old Williams said.
While serving as president-elect last year, Williams said he was mentored by Stoudemire.
“I do have some big shoes to fill,” Williams said.
Stoudemire, who has been a member for almost 40 years, said volunteer organizations used to be more popular, but then began to struggle. He said Williams is an energetic member and a good listener.
"He brings some new ideas to the club," he said.
Stoudemire said he believes volunteer organizations are beginning to see more interest now, adding there is "so much" opportunity to serve the community as a civitan.
As president, Williams will be in charge of meetings, arranging guest speakers and fundraising.
The Loris Civitan Club meets twice a month at Tammy’s Backyard BBQ. The club is a volunteer organization that supports high school sports and students with intellectual disabilities.
Anyone interested in learning more about the club may contact Williams at 843-456-9944 or by email at cswilli5@coastal.edu.
