The city of Loris has again delayed passing a budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which began July 1.
Loris City Council met Monday night and deferred the vote to a later date.
In the interim, the city has been running off a continuous resolution, a temporary spending bill that allows the government operate until a budget is finalized. In the city’s case, it has until July 21 to finalize a budget.
Interim city administrator Clay Young requested on Monday that council members should defer the budget ordinance and sewer and water ordinance for another meeting.
Young said that the financial committee is meeting Wednesday to look over details and give a recommendation to the city council afterward.
The proposed budget of $3,796,139 is still being proposed, the interim city administrator, Clay Young, said.
“We haven’t changed the millage rate, only change that might happen is trash collecting fees going up,” he said.
There were also increases proposed to the police and fire departments budgets. A line item of $155,000 for the police department will be a combination of incentive pay and includes plans to lease cars from Enterprise to replace the current five vehicles that need consistent maintenance and have been costing the city around $40,000 to upkeep over the past year. These proposed increases would bring the total budget to $1,374,795 for the police department.
The increase in the fire department’s budget will go toward paying off a fire truck, Young said. The vehicle has two to three more years until it’s paid off. City staff is proposing to add this payment to this year’s budget.
In other council business
Three items were voted on and passed at the council meeting: a contract with Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments for an South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program or SCIIP; a renewal of contract for another year to help with planning and zoning; and council voted to purchase a sign cutter or rotary saw for $13,200, including sales tax, to also be negotiated and purchased by the city administrator.
Two public speakers took to the podium during the meeting. Lynn Greco, who again addressed council regarding the city’s ordinance about animal abuse and neglect, asked the council to update the ordinance to be more in line with Horry County’s. Mayor Todd Harrelson said he agreed something needs to be done.
A representative from the Loris Women’s Coalition invited the council and residents to its 7th annual Veteran’s Salute -- a celebration of Loris’s veterans that will have food, patriotic music and the high school ROTC attending.
