Loris City Council passed its 2023-24 fiscal year budget with no millage increase on Monday evening.
The unanimous vote Monday came weeks after the start of the fiscal year on July 1. But the city had been operating on a continuous resolution that gave council until July 31 to finalize the city’s spending plan for the next year.
“I’m glad it’s behind us,” Mayor Todd Harrelson said. “It should have bene behind us on time. It should’ve been on time. No excuse for it not being on time, in my opinion.”
The budget of $3,796,139 includes increases proposed to the police and fire departments budgets. A line item of $155,000 for the police department will be a combination of incentive pay and includes plans to lease cars from Enterprise to replace the current five vehicles that need consistent maintenance and have been costing the city around $40,000 to upkeep over the past year. These proposed increases would bring the total budget to $1,374,795 for the police department.
The budget runs through June 30, 2024.
In other council business
Council also passed first reading to transfer the city’s elections to the Horry County Voters Registration and Elections. The 4-3 vote now allows for the ordinance to go to the Horry County Council, which will require three readings.
Monday night’s vote, which was another first reading, came after the council has already voted twice on the item. The most recent vote was another first reading due to a change that was significant enough to require another first reading, Harrelson said.
The new clause added was an inner government agreement, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.