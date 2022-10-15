Pepper Lilly was a lucky man Saturday.
In his second time ever competing in the Loris Bog-Off cooking contest, he took home a first place trophy during the 43rd annual festival.
"It feels great," he said after being named the winner thanks to his chicken bog recipe that wowed the judges. "You put your heart into something and when someone acknowledges it's good, it's special."
Lilly, a Murrells Inlet resident, said he cooks his recipe the way his grandfather did, except his chicken bog doesn't have bones in it.
"[The recipe] came from watching my grandfather when I was a little boy," Lilly said.
Known as chicken bog in Horry County, most recipes include rice, chicken and smoked sausage. At the Loris Bog-Off, the contestants are free to do their own spin on the southern dish.
This year's first runner up award went to Jarrett Johnson and the people's choice was awarded to Rico Bellamy.
The annual festival welcomed thousands of people from Loris and beyond Saturday, with vendors lining the downtown streets along with dozens of classic cars, live music and booming businesses.
For Wolpert's Department Store, it was one of the best Saturdays they've had in a while, said Tony Mills, whose family runs the business on Main Street.
"It's been really good," Mills said. "And the weather, you can't ask for any better weather."
Vendors from all over set up tents for the day-long festival, including Reedy Creek Apiaries of Loris. The business travels to markets and craft shows selling a variety of honey that ranges from raw honey to a hot honey for cooking.
The bees make honey in Loris as well as North Carolina, depending on the season and crop pollination, said owner Rick Pierce.
For Reedy Creek, it's special to be able to sell honey at the Bog-Off in the community where they harvest honey.
"It's absolutely irreplaceable," Pierce said. "Everybody wants local honey so it's good to be able to serve the community for sure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.