Organizers of the Loris Bog-Off 5K are hoping for an even better crowd of runners this year.
“Last year we had 86,” said Ashley Cowan, interim director of Horry County Parks and Recreation.
The inaugural run in 2021 took the place of the original “Chicken Run” through downtown Loris, and this year’s path will follow the same route as in 2021, beginning at Loris High School.
The run, sponsored by Maria-Elias Williams, PA, begins at 8 a.m. and will go around the football field, the baseball field, through the LHS parking lot and down Loris Lions Drive.
Cowan said there will be a water station set up at the halfway mark, in addition to mile markers placed throughout the course.
Those who aren’t interested in running are welcome to sign up to simply walk the 5K, including parents with strollers or those who want to include the family dog in their outing.
“It’s very family friendly,” Cowan said.
As of right now, Cowan said they have mainly locals signed up to run, but she hopes over the next week that people from around the county will sign up to participate.
Registration is a bit more than last year, but Cowan said the registration cost won’t increase for late registrations, like many races do.
Bog-Off 5K runners can sign up by going to the Horry County Parks and Recreation website and scroll down to the Loris Bog-Off 5K online registration link.
Registration is $32.50 plus a $2.89 sign-up fee, and registration will end 11:59 p.m. Oct. 14. All participants who complete the race will receive a custom finisher’s medal, according to the race web site.
Awards will be given for both male and female in first, second and third places, and the age division structure will be as follows: (age group awards will be based on net chip time) 0-9, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and over 70.
Race packets can be picked up at the Loris Chamber of Commerce from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Late pickups will be accommodated starting at 7 a.m. at 311 Heritage Rd. in Loris, Cowan said.
