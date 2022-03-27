An outdoor fire grew from 10 acres to 400 acres in the Loris area, Horry County Fire Rescue reported Sunday morning.
The fire is currently contained.
Fire officials were dispatched to an outside fire about 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of Watts Road in Loris. The county issued a burn ban Friday, which is still in effect until further notice.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission and Loris Fire Department are assisting on the call as officials work to contain the fire.
HCFR reports no injuries or damaged structures at this time.
Check back for updates.
