It's settled.
The city of Loris on Thursday joined other Grand Strand municipalities in approving a settlement to resolve a lawsuit over Horry County’s hospitality fee.
Loris City Council gave their approval Thursday night following a discussion behind closed doors. Every other municipality and the county had already signed off on the deal.
The city’s support is key because county officials have said each Grand Strand municipality needed to approve the agreement before it could be finalized.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said he was pleased to hear that Loris had joined the other cities. He said the parties will now ask the S.C. Supreme Court to take the case back to a circuit court judge to finalize the agreement.
“I am relieved,” he said. “Because if it’s the agreement that I signed up for, that county council worked on, it’s a good one for every citizen in Horry County.”
Neither county officials nor any leaders from local municipalities have been willing to publicly discuss the terms of the settlement, outside of saying that it does not include funding for I-73, a proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95.
The hospitality fee is a 1.5% levy that was collected on all restaurant meals, hotel stays and admission tickets sold countywide from the 1990s until a judge forced the county to stop collecting the fee last year.
The lawsuit stemmed from Myrtle Beach leaders aligning with other Horry County municipalities to stop the county from collecting the fee within their boundaries. It has wound its way through several courts, appeal processes, mediation and finally the state Supreme Court on Aug. 19. The state's highest court has not ruled on the case yet.
Since the lawsuit was filed last year, the county has been barred from collecting the fee within the municipalities.
But in recent weeks, the cities and the county have come closer to settling the dispute.
The Surfside Beach, Atlantic Beach and Conway councils met Friday and each agreed to the settlement. The Myrtle Beach City Council and Horry County Council agreed on the settlement on Aug. 18. Aynor signed on Aug. 25.
North Myrtle Beach City Council approved the deal on Monday.
The county used hospitality fee revenues to pay for road projects such as S.C. 22 and S.C. 31.
But, as Myrtle Beach officials pointed out last year, the road projects have been paid off yet the county was still collecting the fees without any municipalities’ approval.
At one time, the money had been earmarked to help build I-73, but the county announced it also wanted to use the money to pay for public safety in county-only areas.
During the back and forth between the county and municipal leaders, each maintained their support for I-73. Myrtle Beach has since created its own 1% hospitality fee to continue collection that stays in the city’s pockets rather than being sent to the county to divvy up.
Although the terms of the settlement haven’t been released, county officials have said part of the contention is what to do with the $19 million collected in hospitality fees between the time the roads were paid off and the judge’s ruling that the county had to stop collecting the fee within municipal limits.
The courts have been charged with deciding what to do with the $19 million, and that answer is expected to be in the settlement.
On Thursday, Loris leaders met behind closed doors for about an hour and a half. The vote was unanimous, though council members Joan Gause and Terrence Hardee were not in attendance.
The decision came a week after Loris officials postponed a vote on the agreement, citing questions about the way it was written.
At that time, Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said council members wanted the city’s attorney to get some more information, though he declined to elaborate on what they wished to know.
By Thursday, he said those questions had been answered. He again, however, declined to give specifics.
“We had some questions and got those questions answered,” he said. “That’s why it took so long. We just needed some answers to those questions. I feel fine about it.”
Harrelson has said the agreement is different than the one Loris officials refused to even consider last year. The former proposal, he said, was centered around I-73.
“It’s a better agreement than I thought before when we looked at it last time,” he said of the new deal. “I feel better about that.”
County officials had pushed for a deal that would continue the collection of the 1.5% fee countywide with the revenues from each community going back to the jurisdictions where they were collected.
Gardner, the county council chairman, said the deal will provide much needed funding to cash-strapped local governments.
“That will free up a lot of money for Horry County, a lot of money for Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Loris, Aynor, so on and so forth,” he said. “We can start trying to redo our budgets to make up for the lost revenue that this COVID has ravaged on this county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.