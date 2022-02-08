Loris City Council voted during a meeting Monday night to accept bids to update four lift stations throughout the city, which could cost up to $35,000 per station.

It’s possible the city could use funds it received from the American Rescue Plan to help update the stations.

Keith Massey, Loris city clerk, said the ARP money can be used for providing clean drinking water or water treatment. To date, the city has not spent any of its American Rescue Plan money it received late last year.

The city, Massey added, is also managing its water and sewer budget well this fiscal year, which could also help pay for upgrades to the lift stations.

The stations are located on Manning Street, Homestead Drive, Heritage Road and Roger Road.

At an infrastructure committee meeting last week, the committee discussed electrical updating at four lift stations, noting that three are in critical condition. The stations would cost anywhere between $27,000 to $35,000 per lift station, city employees estimated.

“We don’t have much of a choice,” Councilman Lewis Hardee said last week. “The stations I know are old.”

In other city business, council voted unanimously to hire Stephanie Vaught Little as the new city public defender.

Council also postponed the second reading of its flood damage prevention ordinance.