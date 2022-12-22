New business openings and downtown growth were the subject of many headlines in Conway during 2022.
Over the last year, city officials have focused heavily on the downtown area in hopes of attracting more people and businesses to the district, with many discussions revolving around downtown development. One of those projects was the beginning of city hall renovations in addition to private businesses remodeling downtown buildings for short-term rentals and restaurants.
Conway City Council approved two master plans this year that include suggestions to improve the downtown area and the city’s pathways and trails. And one of the hottest – maybe most controversial – topics from the downtown master plan was potential roundabouts on Main Street to keep traffic flowing.
From new sandwich spots to an increase in downtown visitors, here’s a look back at significant topics in Conway this year.
Growth & business
As city officials work to attract more people downtown, new businesses are also setting up shop.
Conway definitely has no shortage of new places to grab a sandwich. Don’s Deli, Hop N’ Wich and Local Market & Deli are just a few of the new sandwich businesses to open their doors in the last year. Other new businesses include childrens boutique Oak & Ivy, shoe store Black Dog Running Company and Whitaker's Bar.
This year, Conway Downtown Alive has tracked 12 new businesses in downtown, said executive director Hillary Howard. The figure is slightly higher than nine in 2021.
About 81 businesses have joined the Conway Chamber of Commerce this year, said Brooke Holden, director of membership services with the chamber.
Those industries include healthcare, real estate and property management, construction, nonprofit organizations, retail and sporting goods.
Holden said a number of chamber members expanded their footprint in 2022.
“Restaurant owners relocated to larger spaces, while other businesses started new construction projects,” she said.
Owners of Crooked Oak Tavern are in the process of renovating the old Abrams Department store building on Laurel Street. And construction on new short-term rentals are underway nearby at the intersection of Third Avenue and Laurel. City officials have said they are working with developers to complete those projects by the end of the fiscal year in June.
As for the ever-growing housing market, the city currently has 4,500 residential units in review, which could bring close to 12,000 more people to Conway based on Census calculations, said Jessica Hucks, the city’s planning director.
The number of units in review mean plans are in place to build 4,500 more homes in the city, though construction may not be underway yet.
Additionally, Hucks said this year the department has received nearly two dozens annexation applications and about 17 rezoning applications. And there have been 209 requests for commercial and home occupations.
Initiatives, projects & tourism
Conway’s most notable change this year happened in the month of October. The City of Halloween was activated as a push to bring more people to downtown, particularly to its businesses. And throughout December, the city’s businesses stayed open late most Thursday nights to attract holiday shoppers.
Conway Downtown Alive recorded a 22% increase in visitor traffic to the downtown area this year compared to last year, Howard said.
Howard said in 2017, Downtown Alive changed course when approaching shopping and dining, with the decision to focus on residents to help "make Downtown their place, their tradition, their Hallmark movie."
"If the residents of Conway love Downtown, then our visitors will too," she said. "That change of course has paid off with the last 30 months being some of the most successful in the history of our business community."
Howard added: "No matter the season we want the Downtown District to sustain your interest in Conway as a place whether you are here for the day or a lifetime."
Another initiative to improve downtown, city officials unveiled a draft of a downtown master plan in February, which included potential roundabouts on Main Street, more housing and boutique hotels. The unveiling came after a series of public meetings to gather opinions from locals and business owners.
In November, Conway City Council passed the final draft of its pathways and trails plan, though some plans for the district had already been in the works. One, for example, is the Terrace outdoor amphitheater at the city’s Planning & Building office on Laurel Street.
The city is currently operating in its $64 million budget council passed in June. (This budget increased the millage rate by 5.4 mills.)
Renovating city hall, funding public art and creating a network of walking trails were at the center of council’s conversation during the city’s budget discussions in March.
Some of the projects council proposed at that meeting are already underway, including the renovation of city hall, which is set to be complete in the spring, and funding public art, which the city did for a mural at A Father’s Place.
Council also approved a Pathways and Trails Master Plan that identifies more than 50 miles of connectivity to the city’s existing paths and trails, as well as blueways.
In education headlines, Horry County Schools officials broke ground on the new Whittemore Middle School site, which is set to open mid-2024.
The city recently unveiled its first proposal for the historic Whittemore Elementary School. Conversations about if the city will move forward with that proposal are expected to go into the new year.
As Conway looks into 2023, more projects throughout the city are expected to be completed and three council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for election.
