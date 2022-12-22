New business openings and downtown growth were the subject of many headlines in Conway during 2022.

Over the last year, city officials have focused heavily on the downtown area in hopes of attracting more people and businesses to the district, with many discussions revolving around downtown development. One of those projects was the beginning of city hall renovations in addition to private businesses remodeling downtown buildings for short-term rentals and restaurants.

Conway City Council approved two master plans this year that include suggestions to improve the downtown area and the city’s pathways and trails. And one of the hottest – maybe most controversial – topics from the downtown master plan was potential roundabouts on Main Street to keep traffic flowing.

From new sandwich spots to an increase in downtown visitors, here’s a look back at significant topics in Conway this year.

Growth & business

As city officials work to attract more people downtown, new businesses are also setting up shop.

Conway definitely has no shortage of new places to grab a sandwich. Don’s Deli, Hop N’ Wich and Local Market & Deli are just a few of the new sandwich businesses to open their doors in the last year. Other new businesses include childrens boutique Oak & Ivy, shoe store Black Dog Running Company and Whitaker's Bar.

This year, Conway Downtown Alive has tracked 12 new businesses in downtown, said executive director Hillary Howard. The figure is slightly higher than nine in 2021.

About 81 businesses have joined the Conway Chamber of Commerce this year, said Brooke Holden, director of membership services with the chamber.

Those industries include healthcare, real estate and property management, construction, nonprofit organizations, retail and sporting goods.

Holden said a number of chamber members expanded their footprint in 2022.

“Restaurant owners relocated to larger spaces, while other businesses started new construction projects,” she said.