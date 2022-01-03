City of Loris leaders plan to tackle 2022 by continuing work on overdue audits, strengthening the city's finances and encouraging more property owners to annex into city limits.

In 2021, the city brought in $317,000 from new business license fees, compared to about $243,000 in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to shake the world. The city also hired a part-time zoning and code enforcement director, which is bringing in more revenue to the city due to fines issued for violations.

“We’re looking forward to building on the progress we made [in 2021] and continue to move forward,” said Loris City Clerk Keith Massey, adding the city hopes to keep making Loris a place people want to do business and raise a family.

In the coming weeks, the 2016-17 audit — the first of five overdue audits — should be finished, which will help make the following audits easier to complete.

As Loris enters a new year, here is a look back at what happened in the city in 2021.

January to April

City council was hoping to hire for positions including water clerk, public works director and recreation director. Council also made moves to name an interim treasurer and clerk. Those positions later became more permanent when city council voted to drop the interim portion of their titles.

The Loris Fire Department received a $31,000 grant to purchase life-saving fire gear. The Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment grant was awarded by the South Carolina Fire Marshal Office.

May to August

Ahead of summer, the city began efforts to actively engage property owners to consider annexation.

In June, city council passed a $6.4 million budget a day before the new fiscal year began. The 2021-22 fiscal year budget had no tax increases and increased police pay, allowed vacant positions to be filled and gave a 2% cost of living raise to all city employees.

The city also secured headliner Trent Tomlinson for the annual Bog-Off Festival in October.