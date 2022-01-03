City of Loris leaders plan to tackle 2022 by continuing work on overdue audits, strengthening the city's finances and encouraging more property owners to annex into city limits.
In 2021, the city brought in $317,000 from new business license fees, compared to about $243,000 in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to shake the world. The city also hired a part-time zoning and code enforcement director, which is bringing in more revenue to the city due to fines issued for violations.
“We’re looking forward to building on the progress we made [in 2021] and continue to move forward,” said Loris City Clerk Keith Massey, adding the city hopes to keep making Loris a place people want to do business and raise a family.
In the coming weeks, the 2016-17 audit — the first of five overdue audits — should be finished, which will help make the following audits easier to complete.
As Loris enters a new year, here is a look back at what happened in the city in 2021.
January to April
City council was hoping to hire for positions including water clerk, public works director and recreation director. Council also made moves to name an interim treasurer and clerk. Those positions later became more permanent when city council voted to drop the interim portion of their titles.
The Loris Fire Department received a $31,000 grant to purchase life-saving fire gear. The Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment grant was awarded by the South Carolina Fire Marshal Office.
May to August
Ahead of summer, the city began efforts to actively engage property owners to consider annexation.
In June, city council passed a $6.4 million budget a day before the new fiscal year began. The 2021-22 fiscal year budget had no tax increases and increased police pay, allowed vacant positions to be filled and gave a 2% cost of living raise to all city employees.
The city also secured headliner Trent Tomlinson for the annual Bog-Off Festival in October.
Loris turned 119 years old on July 26, though its history started well before it was incorporated.
As the state treasurer’s office withheld more than $200,000 from the city because the city failed to obtain proper audits of its finances, city leaders hired a Georgetown accounting firm to begin auditing the city’s financial records for the past five fiscal years. These audits begin with the 2016-17 fiscal year and will continue through the 2020-21 fiscal year until each of the yearly audits are complete.
Loris officials rolled out a new program in August called TextMyGov, which allows citizens to receive quick answers and report issues, sometimes without having to call or visit city hall.
September to December
City officials were planning to receive more than $687,000 from the American Rescue Plan. Since then, the city has received funds and plans to use some of the money to purchase digital radio meters to help with billing water accounts.
In October, the city and the Loris Chamber of Commerce held the annual Loris Bog-Off throughout downtown.
The city received a grant from the National Association of Realtors to construct a “pocket park” on Milligan Street.
Loris residents elected one political newcomer and two incumbents to serve on city council for the next three years in November. Incumbents Carroll Padgett and Michael Suggs were reelected and Andrea Coleman, who joins council in January.
In what was some of the final business of the year, the city hired a new recreation director after a month’s long search. Tim Zeltwanger, who previously worked with Horry County Schools, is expected to start with the city in January.
