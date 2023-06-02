Leaning on the cash register is a picture of an old man with a kind face.

He’s smiling, wearing a baseball cap and button down and is sitting not far from where the framed photo now leans on that register right next to a jar of cigarettes with a label reading “3.00 per pack!”

“In honor of all the wonderful years,” the photo has written below it. “R.W. Wood January 12, 1935 - May 25, 2016.”

When Wood opened his general store, R.W. Wood’s, in 1956 in the Little River section of Horry County, his only competition was Boulineau’s in Cherry Grove.

R.W. Wood’s was open just about every day. It had a meat department, hardware and whatever the Little River locals would ask Wood to start selling.

“He loved to come to work. I never heard him complain,” said his widow Louise Wood. “He had very little to start with. You have build up.”

Louise Wood said her husband was outgoing and knew his customers by name much like their son, Richard Wood III, does now as current owner of the business.

Under their son, the business looks quite different than it did under R.W. himself. There’s football helmets everywhere, some representing NFL teams or local high school teams. There’s framed jerseys, checkered floors and glossy wood floors, TVs turned to the news or sports channels and plenty of places to sit.

Now a restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch Mondays through Fridays and closes promptly at 2 p.m., R.W. Wood’s attracts locals wanting a bite to eat and to see familiar faces.

“The whole community in this area is growing and I'd like to grow with it,” Richard Wood III said. “Keep the legacy that my dad started.”

Dan Durfee has been eating there, mostly shrimp and grits or the occasional hot dog or hamburger, every weekday for 15 years, he said.

“I like seeing a lot of local people there,” he said.

Keeping that legacy required Richard Wood III to learn new skills. He used to go sit at Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach and just watch them operate, he said. He knew the restaurant route was the right way to go and his mom agreed.