Horry County Board of Education member David Cox announced Thursday that he wants to be the next school board chairman.
“Our children have suffered so much since March of last year – we need to strive for normalcy if possible," Cox said. "I’ve been involved with the district since the onset of COVID and I just feel like the board needs to have someone in leadership who is up to speed."
Board chairman Ken Richardson said last year that he is not seeking re-election because he hopes to replace U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, in Congress. Cox's Thursday news release included an endorsement from Richardson.
“I believe David Cox is the best qualified candidate to lead the important work of the school board in these challenging times,” Richardson said in the release. “I couldn’t be more pleased than to see him be elected as my successor.”
If Cox wins the chairmanship, that would leave the board seat for District 4 vacant. District 4 includes parts of St. James and Socastee as well as the Burgess community.
Interested parties living in District 4 would be then able to apply for the District 4 vacancy, and the candidate approved by the board to fill the seat would serve until the next general election in November. At that time, the voters would determine who can serve the remainder of the term, which runs through 2024.
If he does not win the seat, Cox said he would continue to serve District 4 through the end of his term.
Cox is the longest serving member on the board. He was first elected to the District 9 seat in 2008, serving two terms in the Loris area district before moving east of the waterway and winning election to his current seat in 2016.
As for the challenge of the position, which can include many more emails and late-night calls from constituents and parents, Cox said he’s ready.
“I’m up to it," he said. "I’ve been at this long enough that I know what to expect."
Cox noted that his experience in serving residents on both sides of the Intracoastal Waterway is a plus.
“I have the unique experience of serving students and parents as a school board member in both the eastern and western areas of the county,” Cox said. “I believe it’s best for the students and staff to have someone leading the board who is familiar with school board procedures, the individual desires of parents and teachers throughout the county and the experience of dealing with the many changes that have been thrust upon us as a result of the COVID epidemic.”
Cox said the debate often at the forefront of school board decisions is what the local board wants to do versus what the state and federal education departments require.
“School boards are under attack nationwide for a variety of reasons and I believe my experience over the past 16 years provides a good background to meet these many challenges,” Cox said.
Cox and his wife Karen live in The Market Common on the south end of Myrtle Beach, and together they have eight children and 16 grandchildren.
He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism and is employed by Elliott Realty as a Realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Elliott Coastal Living.
