A longtime Grand Strand ice cream shop will open on the Surfside Beach Fishing Pier, the town announced Friday.
Painter's Homemade Ice Cream has plans to open a location at the pier, which is undergoing reconstruction after it was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Surfside Beach and the owners of Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream in Murrells Inlet finalized a 10-year agreement on Thursday, according to town officials.
Painter's originally opened in 1952.
"Locals and visitors will soon make new memories of enjoying Painters Homemade Ice Cream at the Surfside Beach Fishing Pier," the town stated in a release.
In a Facebook post Friday, Painter's said it is "thrilled" to announce the new opening.
"We hope that Painter’s at the Pier will be a staple of the local community and an active part of continuing our area’s growth as the premier beach destination for decades to come!!" the statement reads.
