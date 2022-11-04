Work has started back up at the Surfside Beach Fishing Pier on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The pier was damaged in Hurricane Matthew in 2016. A stop work order dated Oct. 7, 2022, was lifted as permitting paperwork was filed by for the three buildings at the base of the pier. The $20 million pier is expected to be complete by the spring of 2023. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com