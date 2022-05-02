Thirty-three years of making sure customers left happy.

That was how Shirley Todd ran her jewelry store that is saying goodbye to its customers after more than three decades. The store closed its doors along Conway’s Main Street on Saturday.

Todd’s love for jewelry and making sure her customers were taken care of started more than 33 years ago. In fact, she has been in the jewelry business for 55 years. Her career began at Dennis Jewelers, where she worked for more than two decades.

Samantha Hooks, Todd’s daughter who has worked with the business for 32 years, said Shirley’s Jewelers opened in 1989 after Dennis' closed in downtown Conway.

“Everybody knew her as Shirley who worked at Dennis Jewelers,” Hooks said.

For years, people who vacationed to the area would not miss a chance to stop by the store during their trips to Horry County.

“Things like that mean a lot to me,” Todd said.

And all of Todd’s customers became family.

“We’ve took care of our customers when they have a problem, and it means a lot to us when we can do that,” Todd said. “We did a lot of special things for them. I’ll miss my customers that’s always come.”

Hooks took over store operations over the last year as Todd struggled with her health, including a battle with COVID-19. Last fall, Hooks also became ill with the virus, which she said led to her developing asthma and other complications.

Now it’s time to put their health first — one of the main reasons the store is closing," Hooks said.

“It was the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make,” Hooks said. “We’re going to miss our customers, but I’ve got to put my health first and I’ve got to try to get better.”

The store was originally set to close May 7, but the out-of-business sale was so successful that there was hardly any merchandise left Friday.

“It went faster than we thought,” Hooks said.

The store’s last day was Saturday.