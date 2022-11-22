It is not uncommon to hear successful people say they came from humble beginnings.
Mary Johnson of Longs describes herself in much the same way. She refers to her younger self as shy, quiet and a girly girl, but nevertheless a hard worker.
“I was told that I would not graduate from college, that I was not college material,” she said. “They always tried to persuade the folks, I felt like, that was African-American, towards vocational. But I was like, ‘No, no, no.’ I didn't want to do that, so it was pivotal that I knew I wanted to go to college, but I didn't know how to go or how to get there because my dad finished public school in like fourth grade.”
Johnson, a mother, military wife, proud college graduate, registered dietician and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army as of Dec. 1, is now 28 years into her career of serving her country and describes herself as a leader.
“I left South Carolina when I was 17,” she said. “I joined the military when I was 17. I joined the Army Reserves, so that was 1994 and then from there, I went to basic training during my fall year, and then I started in the spring at South Carolina State University.”
Johnson remembers her recruiter coming to her childhood home in Longs when she was 17 so that her parents could sign off on her joining the military as someone under 18.
“My mom did not believe I was going to the military and so my dad, he’s blind, made the X on my paperwork for me to actually join the military,” she said. “My dad was very proud of me, however, my mom, she began to accept the fact then she was so proud of me.
“She said, ‘Mary, I am so proud of you. I am glad you made the decision to join the military.’ I didn’t know anything about the military when I was growing up because my mom grew up on a farm,” Johnson said.
As a Loris High School graduate and longtime Longs resident, Johnson takes pride in her upbringing.
“There’s a lot of great people that came out of Longs that still go back there,” she said. “Judges, lawyers, doctors, or what have you, but our community is still spotlighted as such.”
Johnson said that Longs does not receive a lot of positive media coverage and that she wants to share her “good news story.”
“That environment now is not what it used to be. It used to be a village taking care and looking out for each other, but the dynamics of the community has changed,” she said. “My family was a hard working people. … If you have a desire to be something or want to do something, if that desire is in your heart, I believe that you can do it no matter what. I do not come from a rich family, however, my family built a foundation, a strong Christian foundation. We went to church and was taught to make an honest living and so I take that throughout my career and I’m taking it just throughout my life.”
Johnson described the military as family-like.
“I will always remember how when my parents passed away, and I was overseas [in Korea], how my supervisor and my commander gave me the time and had an understanding for me and my sisters and brothers rallied around me,” she said. “Not knowing anyone when I got there, I got there in July and my mom passed away in October, having to really establish those relationships, but the military took care of me during that time.”
Johnson said that she hopes her story will encourage others to “think about serving their country and serving their nation.”
“If you're going to serve your country, you don't have to do it for 20 years, however, you can serve for two, four or six years,” she said. “Most people stay in it for the long haul because they love the culture. In the military, you have instant family, wherever you may go.”
She said that traveling, having a stable career and developing leadership skills are some of her favorite parts of being in the army, on top of having “the honor of serving your country,” she said.
Johnson is returning to Longs in late November to celebrate her promotion to Lieutenant Colonel. She and loved ones will celebrate her milestone at Freemont Missionary Baptist Church, located in the heart of her home.
