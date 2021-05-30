Overcast skies Sunday did not seem to faze tourists and locals as they made their way up and down the boardwalk, taking in the sights and sounds of downtown Myrtle Beach.
People stopped and stared as 12-year-old Jeremiah Brennan showed off some moves on his bike while cruising down Ocean Boulevard. Others chatted with John Blue, a Savannah, Georgia, man who travels the Southeast sharing his faith through music and by weaving roses out of palm fronds.
From watching talented youth show off their skills to strangers speaking with each other on the street corner, it felt like a sense of normalcy was returning to the Grand Strand.
For Cristian Cruz, there was only one thing that he spent his Memorial Day weekend doing.
“Volleyball. Just volleyball,” Cruz said, taking a break from his game. “I’ve been out here since about noon.”
Cruz spent much of his time Saturday playing indoor volleyball, which is a “whole different world” from the rigors of running through the sand to make a play.
“You ever watch Scooby-Doo? You know how they run in place? That’s what it feels like,” Cruz said.
Cruz enjoyed the fact that the rain had stayed away for much of the day but the he did miss the sun.
“I am a kind of cold right now,” Cruz chuckled. “It was too cold for me to get in the ocean today.”
Cruz moved from upstate New York to the Myrtle Beach area just over a year ago during a time where the crowds just weren’t there.
“I like it going back to normal,” Cruz said. “Last year felt like summer didn’t happen because nobody came down, there really wasn’t anything going on, everything was closed. I like this a lot better.”
While the crowds were certainly out in full force Sunday, Cruz said that there were “a lot less people" than in years past when he visited.
“I went out to the clubs last weekend and it seemed to be how I remember it. But it was just less, really,” Cruz said. “Not as many people out and about.”
Despite there possibly being less people in town this weekend, Buz Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin on Ocean Boulevard, was pleased with the Memorial Day weekend turnout.
Plyler said some familiar faces and some newer ones have visited his shop over the past few days.
“We have had a good number of people who have said they’ve shopped here since they were 3 years old,” Plyler said. “We have a much larger portion of people that have never been to Myrtle Beach before, which is a wonderful thing.”
Plyler said he has seen an 85% increase in foot traffic since this time last year as well as expecting 20,000 people per day to walk through the Gay Dolphin.
One of the people who stopped by the Gay Dolphin was Bon Cooper. She was shopping with her family while visiting from Columbus, Ohio.
“We always come here to shop when we visit,” Cooper said.
Cooper was able to visit her husband’s family in the area last year, but it was “a lot different.”
“Even though things were shut down, we still spent the time to walk on the beach,” Cooper said. “We took in whatever was open.”
This year was a good change of scenery for Cooper.
“It’s nice to see a lot more people coming back,” she said.
For Cooper, she and her family are enjoying the return to normal.
“The fact that it’s normal again, it’s great,” Cooper said. “A chance for people to really hang out, really have fun, get the chance to go out and do stuff together. As long as we stay safe you know.”
