A 22-year-old woman from the Columbia area on Tuesday was found dead at the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River Drive in Little River, authorities said.
She was identified as Teniesha King, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release. The cause of death is pending further investigation and will be determined upon completion of the investigation, he said.
Horry County Police responded to a body being discovered around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the agency’s Facebook page.
There is no risk to the community, the department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.