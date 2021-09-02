Coastal Carolina returns to the gridiron Thursday following an unprecedented 2020 season that saw the Chanticleers have a perfect regular season, named co-champions of the Sun Belt, and appeared in their first bowl game.

“It’s great to be in a game week,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “I think we’ve had a good camp.”

The number 22 team in the country enters the new season with an enormous amount of hype — a hype that’s only risen given that 19 of 22 starters from last year’s historic team are back. On top of the returning talent, the Chanticleers brought in several transfers from Power 5 programs as well as a stacked freshman class.

Chadwell believes the team accomplished the goal of developing the depth that was needed at certain positions.

“Obviously, we got a lot of players that have played a lot of football that are returning,” Chadwell said. “Our main focus was obviously getting them to the best they can be but also develop some depth behind them and stay healthy for fall camp.”

Chadwell said while the team has put a lot of time in on understanding their opponent, they’ve also put in time to lessen the amount of "first game jitters" that may occur.

“As you go into your first game, the main thing that I’d say you’re concerned about besides your opponent is are you ready from a special teams standpoint and all the different things that happen in a first game,” Chadwell said. “We’ve put a lot of time into that and hopefully we’ll come out and execute well.”

With the Chanticleers welcoming FCS and in-state foe The Citadel on Thursday to a potentially sold-out 20,000 capacity crowd at Brooks Stadium, here are three things you need to know ahead of CCU’s 2021 season opener:

THE OPPONENT: THE CITADEL

The last time The Citadel took on the Chanticleers, the Bulldogs broke Coastal’s hearts on a last second field goal in the first round of the 2015 FCS Playoffs.