Coastal Carolina returns to the gridiron Thursday following an unprecedented 2020 season that saw the Chanticleers have a perfect regular season, named co-champions of the Sun Belt, and appeared in their first bowl game.
“It’s great to be in a game week,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said. “I think we’ve had a good camp.”
The number 22 team in the country enters the new season with an enormous amount of hype — a hype that’s only risen given that 19 of 22 starters from last year’s historic team are back. On top of the returning talent, the Chanticleers brought in several transfers from Power 5 programs as well as a stacked freshman class.
Chadwell believes the team accomplished the goal of developing the depth that was needed at certain positions.
“Obviously, we got a lot of players that have played a lot of football that are returning,” Chadwell said. “Our main focus was obviously getting them to the best they can be but also develop some depth behind them and stay healthy for fall camp.”
Chadwell said while the team has put a lot of time in on understanding their opponent, they’ve also put in time to lessen the amount of "first game jitters" that may occur.
“As you go into your first game, the main thing that I’d say you’re concerned about besides your opponent is are you ready from a special teams standpoint and all the different things that happen in a first game,” Chadwell said. “We’ve put a lot of time into that and hopefully we’ll come out and execute well.”
With the Chanticleers welcoming FCS and in-state foe The Citadel on Thursday to a potentially sold-out 20,000 capacity crowd at Brooks Stadium, here are three things you need to know ahead of CCU’s 2021 season opener:
THE OPPONENT: THE CITADEL
The last time The Citadel took on the Chanticleers, the Bulldogs broke Coastal’s hearts on a last second field goal in the first round of the 2015 FCS Playoffs.
Things have certainly changed in those six years since that matchup but the Chanticleers are not taking the Bulldogs lightly.
“We expect a good team that’s tough and disciplined,” Chadwell said. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us. We’ll have to come out and play well to come out with a victory.”
The Citadel runs a triple option offense that is commonly seen amongst other military football programs like Army and not seen in Sun Belt programs. Chadwell said the Bulldogs offensive style does pose a challenge.
“They do a good job with it,” Chadwell said. “They’re tough. They’re physical. They’re disciplined. If you don’t match that toughness, if you don’t match that physicality, they can run you out of the building.”
Senior defensive end C.J. Brewer said this is his first time going up against a triple option team since high school. Still, he’s ready for the challenge.
“I know it’s going to be a physical ball game,” Brewer said. “I’m just ready to go out there and just have fun.”
Chadwell said the defense has put a lot of time into understanding the Bulldogs' offense.
“I know that we will be ready from a scheme standpoint,” Chadwell said. “The main thing is can we be physical, can we be tough. I believe we are but that’s what’s going to win the football game is who is going to be tougher through the four quarters.”
Senior offensive lineman Trey Carter said while the Bulldogs defense does like to switch things up, he and his teammates will be ready for whatever The Citadel throws at them.
“They like to do a lot of stuff up front on third and long,” Carter said. “They got [Willie Eubanks] at linebacker, an FCS All-American, he’s a good player. We’re going to attack them the way we attack any other defense. They got some good players and we are going to have to come to play.”
Coastal Carolina’s lone win over The Citadel came in 2014, when Chanticleer quarterback Alex Ross put up a total of 330 all-purpose yards in a 31-16 win in Charleston.
PLAYING ON ANY GIVEN DAY
It’s no secret that the 2021 schedule for CCU is unique, with half of their games not on Saturday. The Chants have three games on a Thursday, two games on a Friday and one game on a Wednesday.
While Coastal only had two games that were not on Saturdays last season, Chadwell said that it helped prepare for this year.
“We had games that were pushed back because of COVID,” Chadwell said, referencing the Chants' matchup with Louisiana-Lafayette on a Wednesday. “I think we will be prepared for that as far as just the adjustment.”
Chadwell said the team tried to be as routine as possible during fall camp.
“There’s no easy answer for it,” Chadwell said. “We are all creatures of habit. We’re used to having the off days at a certain time and you practice like this a certain time.”
Chadwell also said weekday games do have a benefit to the program in the long run.
“If you are doing those [games], that means you’re probably on national TV,” Chadwell said. “There’s a chance to get your team out there from a national standpoint.”
As of right now, five of the six non-Saturday games are set to be televised, including the Friday, Sept. 10, matchup with Kansas and the heavily anticipated matchup with Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Both those matchups will be televised on ESPN2. Coastal’s away game with Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 7, is set to be televised on ESPNU.
“I know our players are going to be excited whenever the game is,” Chadwell said. “We’ll just have to be smart about how we practice and when we do it when we have some of those midweek games.”
WHO’S TAKING THE HANDOFF?
It’s hard to follow in the footsteps of C.J. Marable, who climbed his way into the record books for CCU during his three years as a running back in Conway. However, Chadwell remains confident that junior Reese White and senior Shemari Jones will step up to the plate and produce.
“We feel good about Reese and Shemari and what they bring to the table,” Chadwell said.
The two backs combined for nearly 900 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 and while both are set to share the ball this year, Chadwell will still look to utilize all their running backs the way he sees fit.
“We do try to use a stable of running backs to get them opportunities,” Chadwell said. “Some of it’s based off personnel grouping, some of it is based off of what we’re doing that game plan and who might get more carries this or that.”
Chadwell mentioned a few players who could be a third string running back to come and give the Chants a little extra push to the finish line.
“I like our young backs,” Chadwell said. “I think a Brayden Bennett, Isaiah Connelly, you’re going to see them get some touches in some situations. They both have had good fall camps.”
Chadwell said while Bennett and Conley are still young, the potential for success is there.
“They both still make some mistakes here and there that they need to clean up,” Chadwell said. “But from a talent standpoint, they can run the football and are dynamic enough in their own way.”
While Bennett only had a handful of carries in 2020, his most prominent was a 35-yard scamper to the end zone in the Chants 52-23 win over Arkansas State.
Kickoff between the Chanticleers and the Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m. at Brooks Stadium in Conway. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.