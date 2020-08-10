Tidelands Health announced that starting Monday (today), it will allow hospitalized patients to see one adult visitor, with restrictions.
The hospital system said it will allow one adult visitor per patient at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
Each patient can choose one adult visitor for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay, and cannot switch out one visitor for another.
However, patients in COVID-19 isolation are still not allowed to have visitors.
The hospital said all visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, including a temperature check, and anyone with a temperature of more than 100 degrees won't be let in. Masks are required at all times on Tidelands property.
Here are the rules for visitation:
• For inpatients, the visitor may visit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
• The visitor may not visit any area of the hospital other than the patient’s room.
• The cafeteria is not open to visitors, so visitors should brings snacks if needed.
“Tidelands Health understands the value of family support for our patients, and we have established strict safety guidelines for the protection of our patients, visitors and team members,” said Tidelands Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Gerald Harmon in a news release.
Extended family, friends, church members and others can visit patients virtually via video call, or send a "cheer card," the hospital said, adding that loved ones can "also create a free, personal site through caringbridge.org to share news, schedule support for errands and household chores, set up a meal train and more."
The hospital system said anyone coming to the hospital for an appointment should arrive early to allow extra time for screening.
