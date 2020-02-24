Horry County police charged three teens early Monday morning after responding to the Seacoast Youth Academy for reported arson, according to an incident report.
At 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the academy, located in the 6300 block of Bay Road. Police made contact with three juveniles who were ultimately charged with arson, the report states.
Officers said the two oldest teens — ages 15 or 16, and 14 — were taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await transport to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The youngest, 12, was issued a juvenile summons for arson and released back to Seacoast Youth Academy’s care, according to the incident report.
While taking the oldest teen into custody, he allegedly became irate and violently resisted arrest, officers said. He also screamed “gang related phrases in an attempt to get other residents to join in on his behavior,” the report states.
The older teen’s attempts were successful and led to the involvement of two other residents, who were also subsequently arrested and charged, according to the incident report. Their specific charges were not immediately available. However, an online search of the case number listed in the report stated officers responded to Bay Road at 5:30 a.m. Monday for counts of third-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest and hindering an officer.
Police said the irate teen was also charged with assault on a police officer.
Story by our news partner WMBF.
