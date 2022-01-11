Megan Goldhammer is certified to teach early childhood education, ESOL, elementary education and special education, but says her heart is with ESOL. Goldhammer is the My Horry News Teacher of the Month for November.
Goldhammer teaches ESOL (English to speakers of other languages) at Lakewood Elementary School. She teaches kindergarten through 5th grade students to help them become proficient in speaking English.
Goldhammer grew up on Long Island and received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Cortland in inclusive special education. She later went on to graduate from Adelphi University with her masters degree in TESOL (teaching English to speakers of other languages).
Goldhammer always knew she wanted to become a teacher.
“Both of my parents are retired teachers,” she said. “Almost all of my grandparents were teachers, too.”
She worked in New York for two years before relocating to South Carolina, where she has taught for the last three years. Her undergraduate student teaching was spent at schools in New York City.
“When I was doing my student teaching in New York City, there were a lot of students coming from China and the school didn’t have an ESOL teacher or program at the time,” she said.
Her student teaching host teacher was in the process of being ESOL certified, so Goldhammer was able to build the program alongside him during her student teaching.
At Lakewood Elementary, Goldhammer spends her day teaching six different small group classes. Each class lasts about 45 minutes. One of her favorite lessons is an activity that they do before the class officially starts. The students will teach the class a word in their native language.
“They love doing that because they know everyone in the class can speak a different language. This makes everyone feel comfortable,” she said.
Most students who she teaches speak Spanish, Portuguese, Albanian or Russian.
She said she enjoys this lesson because she learns new words everyday as well.
Seeing her students’ confidence grow is her biggest reward from teaching, she said.
“Seeing a student gain the confidence to read in English, especially out loud, is rewarding to me,” she said.
The ESOL curriculum involves reading, writing, speaking and listening. Goldhammer said she would not want to teach any other subject.
“I love when my students come up and show me their writing from their general education classes that they’ve done,” she said. “They are proud.”
Goldhammer said she enjoys teaching at Lakewood Elementary for many reasons, one in particular being the administration.
“I love how supportive administration is and all the other teachers. It feels like family,” she said.
Goldhammer is a tutor for an organization called Freedom Writers, an organization that helps children in low income areas improve their reading skills. She tutors students in reading and phonics once a week. This helps the students with their reading levels.
“Reading is so important, especially from a young age,” she said.
Outside of school, Goldhammer loves hanging out with her friends and family. In her free time she likes to read, travel and go to the beach.
