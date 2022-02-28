The Window World Teacher of the Month for January is 5th grade teacher Jocelyn Pinkerton from St. James Intermediate School.
Pinkerton graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2019 with a bachelors degree in elementary education. During her time at CCU, she completed an internship with Georgetown County Schools at Waccamaw Elementary, where she taught 4th grade math.
Once she graduated from CCU in spring 2019, Pinkerton accepted a 4th grade teaching position at Kensington Elementary School in Georgetown. She transferred to Horry County Schools the following year and taught 4th grade at St. James Elementary. The 2021-22 school year was the beginning of her third year of teaching. About 3 weeks into the school year, she was transferred from her 4th grade classroom to 5th grade at St. James Intermediate.
“I like 5th grade because I like that they are really independent,” she said, “The new curriculum has been new to me. Instead of only having one class all day of 20 kids, I have two classes throughout the day and about 50 kids.”
Although she loved teaching math, Pinkerton also teaches her students ELA (language arts) and social studies and said she loves it just as much.
“I’ve enjoyed teaching social studies,” she said. “Some of the things that I’m teaching my kids is like a refresher for me. So I’m learning them again too.”
One of her favorite aspects of teaching is the relationships she builds with her students.
“Partnership with the teacher and the students are so important,” she said. “We have to meet each other in the middle. We have to meet in [a] common ground area to have fun and learn.”
Pinkerton said is involved with her students outside of the classroom as well. Sometimes she will go to their softball games or other sporting events to see her students play.
“You don’t realize how much the smallest thing can mean to a student,” she said. “Going to one of their games or just asking about their weekend really means so much to them.”
She said her elementary school teachers were the role models who inspired her career path most. Specifically, her 5th grade social studies teacher, Mr. Walker.
“I had some of the best teachers growing up in elementary school,” she said.
Pinkerton said she had kept in contact with Mr. Walker since he taught her. He even attended her senior night in high school. Mr. Walker allowed his classes to play games and work together on activities, which is a teaching mechanism that Pinkerton implements in her own classroom.
“They love working in groups or partners and bouncing ideas off each other,” she said.
Pinkerton allows her students to work together in the collab area — an area outside her classroom that she can see through the glass walls of her room.
“Collab area is like a reward for them,” Pinkerton said. “It makes them work hard and focus.”
Outside of school, Pinkerton enjoys spending time traveling, fishing, going to the beach and hanging out with her friends, family and two dogs.
Pinkerton spends the majority of her free time working on completing her masters degree in speech pathology. She looks forward to graduating from the 3-year program in summer 2023.
“The way the kid lights up if they make a sound they couldn’t before,” she said. “It’s the smallest things that make them so happy.”
Pinkerton said she likes the speech pathology side of teaching because it is always different.
“There are so many different aspects and diversity to the program,” she said. “It’s never the same child with the same case. It’s always different. Every child is so different than the one before.”
To make your nominations for Teacher of the Month, visit www.myhorrynews.com/contests to nominate and vote.
