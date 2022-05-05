Plaques were unveiled Tuesday in Surfside Beach that mark the site where the Ark Plantation owner's home once sat.
The four plaques, created by the Horry County Historical Society working in conjunction with Coastal Carolina University and the state of South Carolina, each tell a different story about the plantation, its owner, workers and crops.
The plaques, which have pictures, maps, plats and are chock full of other information about the plantation, are shaded by giant, majestic 400-year-old live oak trees at the corner of East Willow Drive and Third Avenue South in a grassy area of Surfside Beach now preserved as the Ark Heritage Park.
“This is where the original home (for the owner of the Ark Plantation) sat …and how we know that is we had two excavations and we found brick and everything we need to know about the house,” said Mary Beth Mabry, chairwoman of the Surfside Beach Historical Society.
The 3,600-acre plantation was an early 19th century indigo, rice and crop plantation in Horry County. John Tillman, the owner of the plantation, lived in the house and had 63 slaves.
“A lot of them have descendants in our society, and they’ll come here today,” Mabry said, “because this is their homeplace.”
The old homeplace faced what today is Willow Street in Surfside Beach — just a few blocks from the ocean. The slave quarters would have been nearby.
“Remember, the beach didn’t have any meaning for them (people working on the plantation). It was a great thing but they didn’t go down and sunbathe,” she said.
Mabry noted that Tillman was a bachelor but he had his mother and his sisters and his other relatives.
“So he was quite active and he was also welcomed in all the other plantations,” she said. “He was a working planter. He did not have an overseer. He had a driver but he didn’t have an overseer. He knew exactly what was going on. He was out there. He wasn’t a gentleman farmer.”
Mabry said that today people should visit the homeplace site of the Ark Plantation because we’re all part of history.
“It doesn’t matter who you are and where you’ve been. You can see the changes,” she said. “But you have to start from somewhere. Somebody started this and you have to learn.
“We’re a small town — only two miles long and one mile wide … but we still have a rich history and we need to make sure that people get to enjoy that. .. If you’ll read every plaque being unveiled today, you’ll know a lot about Surfside right from there. So it’s worth it. Every plaque is different. Every one tells a different story. It even has a plat of what the plantation looked like.”
For Cad Holmes, 78, the unveiling of the plaques Tuesday morning reinforced his strong belief that the Ark Plantation helps define the history of the Grand Strand.
“People should visit here because of the historical value of it,” he said. “It’s history. Too much happened here just to have it all get lost.”
He noted, for example, that several dozen people who were enslaved are buried in the Surfside Beach neighborhood where the plaques were unveiled. Many of their graves have been found by ground-penetrating radar.
Many were not marked graves but instead were designated with sandstone, Holmes said. “There were no big tombstones or anything because they didn’t have enough money to purchase a tombstone. So they used a sandstone. . . It wasn’t real rock like. They used clam shells… We have 62 graves that we know of.”
Holmes said it’s not known how many other graves might yet be found. “We have 62 death certificates that we know of.”
Death certificates, prior to 1862, the abolition of slavery, are hard to come by.
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said if folks just come to his town to enjoy the beach, that’s well and good, but they also might be shortchanging themselves.
That’s because, he said, “Our town has a lot of history and most people don’t see it. With the plaques we’re putting out today, our visitors and tourists that come will be able to share some of our history.
“The thing about it is is if you drove by this property (where the plaques were unveiled) and look at these trees, you can’t miss these trees, even if you don’t know what this place is. When you see these trees, you go ‘Wow!’ These trees are part of the culture. They’re part of the Ark Plantation. . . Most people that come down here look at Surfside Beach as just being a beach and they wouldn’t know that this is where they made indigo and years ago it was a rice plantation and all the things that go with it.”
