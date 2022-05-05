Plaques were unveiled Tuesday in Surfside Beach that mark the site where the Ark Plantation owner's home once sat.

The four plaques, created by the Horry County Historical Society working in conjunction with Coastal Carolina University and the state of South Carolina, each tell a different story about the plantation, its owner, workers and crops.

The plaques, which have pictures, maps, plats and are chock full of other information about the plantation, are shaded by giant, majestic 400-year-old live oak trees at the corner of East Willow Drive and Third Avenue South in a grassy area of Surfside Beach now preserved as the Ark Heritage Park.

“This is where the original home (for the owner of the Ark Plantation) sat …and how we know that is we had two excavations and we found brick and everything we need to know about the house,” said Mary Beth Mabry, chairwoman of the Surfside Beach Historical Society.

The 3,600-acre plantation was an early 19th century indigo, rice and crop plantation in Horry County. John Tillman, the owner of the plantation, lived in the house and had 63 slaves.

“A lot of them have descendants in our society, and they’ll come here today,” Mabry said, “because this is their homeplace.”

The old homeplace faced what today is Willow Street in Surfside Beach — just a few blocks from the ocean. The slave quarters would have been nearby.

“Remember, the beach didn’t have any meaning for them (people working on the plantation). It was a great thing but they didn’t go down and sunbathe,” she said.

Mabry noted that Tillman was a bachelor but he had his mother and his sisters and his other relatives.

“So he was quite active and he was also welcomed in all the other plantations,” she said. “He was a working planter. He did not have an overseer. He had a driver but he didn’t have an overseer. He knew exactly what was going on. He was out there. He wasn’t a gentleman farmer.”